West Englewood shooting: Man walking dog shot, killed on South Side, Chicago police say

Chicago fire officials said he was shot in head, torso, leg
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Man walking dog shot, killed on South Side: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 24-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday morning while walking his dog in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, according to CPD.

The man was walking his dog just after 1:45 a.m. in an alley in the 5300-block of South Seeley Avenue when the family inside the home heard multiple gunshots coming from that direction, Chicago police said.

The man was found lying on the ground after being shot in the head, torso and leg.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Chicago Fire Department.

No one was in custody later Monday morning, and Area One detectives are investigating.

