West Englewood shooting: Man walking dog shot, killed on South Side, Chicago police say

The man was walking his dog just after 1:45 a.m. in an alley in the 5300-block of South Seeley Avenue when the family inside the home heard multiple gunshots coming from that direction, Chicago police said.
The man was found lying on the ground after being shot in the head, torso and leg.
RELATED: South Loop shooting: 1 injured in shootout among concealed-carry holder, 5 gunmen in parking garage
He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Chicago Fire Department.
No one was in custody later Monday morning, and Area One detectives are investigating.