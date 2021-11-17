4 hurt, 1 seriously, in West Loop shooting outside restaurant, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were shot early Wednesday morning while standing outside a restaurant in Chicago's West Loop, CPD said.A black Jeep Cherokee was seen driving east in the 1200-block of West Randolph Street about 12:45 a.m. when someone inside the car started shooting, Chicago police said.A group of three men and a woman were standing outside the Alhambra Palace Restaurant when they were shot.A 41-year-old man was hit in the knee and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, a woman in her early 20s was also shot in the knee and taken to Sinai in fair condition, a man about 30 years old was shot in the leg and is listed in fair condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and another man about 30 years old was shot in the thigh and is listed in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.Police did not immediately provide additional information about any suspects or what might have prompted the apparent drive-by shooting in a popular dining district.Sources said during an event inside, a fight broke out. A group was asked to leave, and as the crowd made its way outside, the Jeep drove by.Walter Burnett Jr., alderman for the 27th Ward, said he's aware of what happened and he's been advocating for more police officers in the area.No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.