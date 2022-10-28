Man charged in fatal shooting of West Rogers Park liquor store owner, Chicago police says

CPD Supt. David Brown announced that police have arrested and charged a man suspected of killing Salim Khamo in West Rogers Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police announced charges in the murder of Salim Khamo, 66, who was fatally shot during an armed robbery at his liquor store in Rogers Park.

CPD Supt. David Brown said that detectives have arrested Sean Dunnavant, 53, and he has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted robbery with a firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court later Friday afternoon. Chicago police said Dunnavant was arrested Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. on October 17 when Dunnavant entered J and K Food and Liquor in West Rogers Park and pulled a handgun while demanding money.

Khamo was shot in the chest, police said, an dDunnavant fled the store but left a cell phone at the scene. Khamo was taken to St. Francis hospital by Chicago fire crews, where he was later pronounced dead.

Brown congratulated members of the CPD for solving the case quickly, but also said a community tip led to the arrest.

"Once again we had someone from the community reach out and identify this guy," said CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan. "We needed all these things in order to move forward."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.