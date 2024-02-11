2 shot in Near West Side gas station parking lot, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman and a man were shot Saturday night in a gas station parking lot on the city's West Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened at 10:50 p.m. at the corner of Ashland Avenue and Van Buren Road on the Near West Side.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg, she is expected to survive.

A 38-year-old man was shot several times, according to police. At last check he was at the hospital in serious condition.

Chicago police said the offender was shooting from a dark colored sedan.

So far nobody is in custody.

