2 shot in Near West Side gas station parking lot, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman and a man were shot Saturday night in a gas station parking lot on the city's West Side, according to Chicago police.
The shooting happened at 10:50 p.m. at the corner of Ashland Avenue and Van Buren Road on the Near West Side.
An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg, she is expected to survive.
A 38-year-old man was shot several times, according to police. At last check he was at the hospital in serious condition.
Chicago police said the offender was shooting from a dark colored sedan.
So far nobody is in custody.
