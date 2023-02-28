Chicago police ask for help finding suspect in deadly West Town shooting at hookah lounge

Veteran Austin McAllister was killed in a Lyon's Den shooting in Chicago. The father of six was working as a bouncer at the hookah lounge.

Austin McAllister, a father of 6, died on the same day his mother passed, 1 year ago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are seeking the public's help to find a man wanted for a fatal shooting in West Town on New Year's Day.

Jimmy Chamberlain, 31, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of 38-year-old Austin McAllister in the 2100-block of West Division Street, police said.

McAllister and another man, 26, were shot inside a business about 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. The other man was shot in the calf and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The shooting occurred at Lyon's Den Hookah Lounge, prompting 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins to call for the closure of the business. Police Supt. David Brown decided against it in January.

"I'm the one who submitted a request for a summary closure - and in this particular case I disagree with the superintendent's judgement, respectfully," Hopkins said at a January community meeting to address violence in the area.

Anyone with information should call 911, police said.

McAllister was a veteran, personal trainer, and loving father of six.

"He got hurt in Iraq to come home to Chicago and be killed, because he turned a patron away from the hookah lounge? He wasn't out there partying. He wasn't drinking. He was out there working for his kids and for himself," said Denotra Allen, the victim's sister.

McAllister was working as a bouncer at the Lyon's Den Hookah Lounge New Year's Eve night, when Chicago police said a suspect tried to force his way into the bar with a gun around 1:30 a.m.

There was an exchange of gunfire. McAllister was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

"He was just an amazing person to me. He was my hero; somebody I spent a lot of time with. Somebody who really gave me strength and encouragement, and believed me," said Alan McAllister, the victim's twin brother. "We're just trying to hold it together and stay strong."

Alan saw Austin earlier that day, just before he was killed.

"I just want to tell you, brother. I love you, and I respect you, and I can't wait to see you again," Alan said.

Alan is also a veteran, and Denotra is a retired Chicago police officer. It's a family of people who've dedicated their lives to service.

"He was at a job, protecting other people while they were enjoying themselves," Denotra said.

Austin died on the same day their mother passed, one year ago. The family is holding onto hope police will find who did this.

"We got to stop allowing this to be OK. We've got to stop letting the next story come two minutes later or three minutes later. We've got young children out here. We need people to care," Denotra said.

So far, no arrests have been made. The suspect left in a car following the shooting.

