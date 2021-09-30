Woman seen running for cover in new video of Fulton River District shooting along Milwaukee Ave.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were wounded in a shootout in Chicago's Fulton River District Wednesday, just west of downtown. Now, new dashcam video shows the scary moments.In the video, you can hear the volley of gunfire as the two cars race down the street shooting at each other.A woman walking down the street hears the shots and is seen ducking for cover.Chicago police said the shooting began shortly before 5 p.m. in the 800-block of North Milwaukee, near the intersection of Halsted, Milwaukee and Grand.Police said witnesses told them they saw at least two cars chasing each other down the street, firing at each other. Witnesses saw at least one car where the shooter had the gun out the window."I looked in the rearview mirror and I could see these guys swerving and coming right at us and I'm like that's it, We're involved. We're in the way now," said witness Steven Niewiedzial.Four innocent bystanders were shot in the incident, according to police."Next thing you know three cars are coming up on the side of us going on the opposite side of traffic, shooting," Niewiedzial said. "They were shooting at the guy in the first car. They were shooting at him. He had bullet holes in his car and he has two flat tires and he was just going, you could see him scraping and going. And they were hanging out the windows and shooting."One of the victims was a man who was shot in the leg while riding a Divvy bike near Kinzie and Milwaukee. Cell phone video shows a Chicago police officer putting pressure on his wound.On the opposite end of the street, a second injured person was tended to, as well, while a couple that was traveling in a red sedan had their rear windshield shot out.One man, who is suspected of being the shooter, was also shot.Police said, currently, no one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.