WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman hit by gunfire while inside South Side home, Chicago police says

Bullet pierces window, striking victim in leg, CPD says

ByABC7 Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, February 24, 2024 12:02PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was hit by gunfire Friday while standing inside a home on Chicago's South Side.

Chicago police said that at about 10:15 p.m., shots were fired from outside a house in the 9100 block of South Loomis Street in the Brainerd neighborhood.

Bullets pierced through a window hitting a 37-year-old woman inside, according to police.

She was struck in the leg and was transported to Little Company of Mary where she was last listed in good condition, police said.

It is not clear if the woman was the intended target.

There is no one in custody.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW