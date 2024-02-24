Woman hit by gunfire while inside South Side home, Chicago police says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was hit by gunfire Friday while standing inside a home on Chicago's South Side.

Chicago police said that at about 10:15 p.m., shots were fired from outside a house in the 9100 block of South Loomis Street in the Brainerd neighborhood.

Bullets pierced through a window hitting a 37-year-old woman inside, according to police.

She was struck in the leg and was transported to Little Company of Mary where she was last listed in good condition, police said.

It is not clear if the woman was the intended target.

There is no one in custody.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.