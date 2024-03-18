Medical examiner ID's man shot, killed in alley in Garfield Ridge, blocks away from Midway airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been identified after being shot to death in an alley in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood early Sunday, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the 5200-block of South Central Avenue near 52nd Street, a few blocks from Midway airport.

The 27-year-old man was in the alley when a black truck drove up, and an unknown number of people inside started to shoot at the man.

The victim was identified as Gustavo Suarez, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Suarez was shot in the right side of the chest. He later died at the hospital.

No one is in custody, Area One Detectives are investigating.

