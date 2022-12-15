Man, teen killed, another teen injured in North Side drive-by shootings minutes apart: CPD

Chicago shootings on Ashland on the North Side left a man and teen dead and another teen injured, CPD says. The deadly shooting was in Ravenswood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There were two drive-by shootings on the North Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

A boy and a man were killed in the 4800-block of North Ashland Avenue about 10 p.m., and, less than a mile away, a boy was hurt when he was shot in the 4300-block of North Ashland.

CPD initially said the 20-year-old and 17-year-old from the Ravenswood shooting were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, but they did not survive.

CPD said the victims were standing in an alley when someone in a light-colored sedan started shooting.

Both were shot multiple times.

About 20 minutes before that shooting, there was another just blocks away on the same street.

CPD said a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a vehicle fired shots.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic by a family member, and is listed in good condition, with a graze wound to the back.

Police have not said if both of the shootings are linked.

But in both cases, no one is in custody.

