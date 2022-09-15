Chicago shooting: 2 boys shot just minutes apart in South Side homes, CPD says

Burnside shooting took place in 700-block of East 93rd Street, injured sleeping 3 year old, police said

Police believe a 3 year old was asleep in his bed when shots were fired from outside the home.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two young children were shot by stray bullets while inside their homes on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night.

Chicago police said the boys are 3 and 8 years old.

Both children were expected to be OK Thursday morning.

The 3 year old who was transported to Comer Children's Hospital was listed in good condition.

CPD said that shooting happened near the 700-block of East 93rd Street just before 10 p.m. in Burnside.

Police believe the 3 year old was asleep in his bed when shots were fired from outside the home, injuring the child in his elbow.

RELATED: 'Random act of violence': 12-year-old boy critically injured in Near West Side shooting, police say

Just about 20 minutes before that shooting, an 8 year old boy was shot inside his West Woodlawn home near the 3600-block of South Rhodes Avenue.

He was grazed by a bullet that pierced the wall, as gunfire erupted outside the home.

He was not taken to the hospital, but this continues the startling trend of minors shot in the city this year.

"I heard the shots from my house this time, and I would never have thought that a child would be on the bad end of those bullets. But right now Chicago is on the bad end of those bullets," Pastor Donovan Price said.

Just a couple days ago, a 12 year old was critically hurt when he was shot in the head on the Near West Side.

According to ABC7 Chicago data, there have now been 255 minors shot in Chicago this year.