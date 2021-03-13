Chicago weekend gun violence leaves at least 5 shot across city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, including a man who was shot Saturday morning in Park Manor on the South Side.Chicago Police said a 32-year-old man was shot in the foot by a man in the 6900 block of South State Street near the CTA Red Line Station.The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.Detectives are questioning a person of interest, police said.Hours earlier, a 27-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side.The man was sitting in his vehicle about 4:40 a.m. in a garage in the 8100 block of South Green Street when someone shot him in the abdomen, police said. He did not see the shooter and was unable to provide any additional details on the incident, police said.He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said.A 30-year-old man was shot early Saturday in South Shore.The man was walking about 1:35 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Coles Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and a friend drove him to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said. The man did not see the shooter or where the shots came from, according to police.A 33-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Friday night in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.The man was walking about 11:05 p.m. in the 6000 block of West Addison Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the head and walked to Community First Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.In the weekend's first reported shooting, a man was wounded in a shooting in Little Village on the Southwest Side Friday night.The man, 21, was driving about 9 p.m. when someone in a passing white sedan fired shots at him in the 3600 block of West 26th Street, police said. He was struck three times in the shoulder and drove himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.