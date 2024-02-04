Chicago shootings: At least 10 shot, 2 killed in weekend gun violence across city, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 10 people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

A woman fatally shot a man during an argument early Saturday on the city's' Southwest Side.

A man was arguing two women in a parking lot about 1:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of West 47th Street when one of the women, who has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, pulled out a gun and shot him, Chicago police said.

The woman who shot the gun went to a police station after the shooting. The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

No further information was immediately available.

A man was found dead inside of a parked car early Sunday on the city's West Side.

The victim was discovered by officers around 1:35 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Taylor Street in the Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police said the victim was a 44-year-old man, and he had a gunshot wound to the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Area detectives continue to investigate. No one was in custody.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood