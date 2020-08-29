Chicago violence: 14 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Weekend violence continues to claim victims across Chicago.As of noon Saturday, 14 people have been shot, four fatally, according to Chicago police.A man was injured in a shooting Saturday at a home in West Englewood on the South Side.The 66-year-old was inside the home at 3:48 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Winchester Avenue when someone on the porch fired shots through the front door and window, according to Chicago police.The man was hit in the foot and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.A man was injured in a shooting Saturday in Bucktown on the North Side.The 27-year-old was parking his car at 1:35 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Lyndale Street when a male walked up, asked his gang affiliation and fired into the car, according to Chicago police. The shooter left the area in a silver vehicle.The man was hit in the arm and went to Illinois Masonic Medical Center on his own, police said. He was listed in good condition.No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.