Smash-and-grab burglars target Gold Coast Market on Near North Side for 2nd time in 2 weeks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Smash-and-grab burglars have targeted a Near North Side corner store and deli for the second time in two weeks.

"What is the city doing? We can't afford to keep accumulating these losses and we pay all this money on taxes and nothing is being done," said frustrated Hani Falisine-Hurah, owner of Gold Coast Market.

Falisine-Hurah has reached his breaking point after Gold Coast Market was targeted by thieves who tried unsuccessfully to break into the popular neighborhood staple again early Tuesday morning.

Security video from around 3:30 a.m. shows a group of thieves hitting up the store at Chicago Avenue and Clark Street. On the footage, one of the criminals can be seen taking a sledgehammer to the store's door while one of the others appears to point a gun down the street. After about a minute, they give up and leave.

Just a few weeks ago, on July 11, the owner said possibly the same robbery crew was ale to rip off a significant amount of the business's liquor inventory. The owners said they covered the loss out of pocket for fear they'd be dropped by their insurance company if they made a claim.

READ MORE: CPD issues warning after West Side smash-and-grab burglaries

"We increased the quality of our cameras. we added sirens to the store so there's a loud noise when someone tries to break in. we're doing our part. The city's not doing theirs," Falisine-Hurah said.

It's unclear if the burglary is connected to several other incidents overnight in other Chicago neighborhoods.

Police say four burglars broke into a vape shop in Lincoln Park just after 3 a.m. Video from a security camera captured them also using a sledgehammer to bust out the windows in the 2200-block of North Lincoln Avenue before stealing the cash register and anything else they can take.

"The business is already struggling and these robberies are like crazy," said Majie Muhammad, owner of Mr. Vape and Smoke Shop.

Plywood now covers up nearly $6,000 in damage the would-be thieves did at Gold Coast Market. Fsalisine-Hurah said he's determined not to let the criminals run him out of business, and hopes more resources will be given to Chicago police to help them stop these crimes. In the meantime, he's considering hiring armed security.

"We have to protect our business, to protect the livelihoods of our families and to make sure we can put food on the table for our families. Something needs to be done now," he said.

Detectives are investigation, but so far no one is in custody.