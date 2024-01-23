WATCH LIVE

Name a snowplow: Vote in Chicago plow naming contest

Snowplow naming contest now open, Department of Streets and Sanitation says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 23, 2024 3:37PM
Vote in Chicago snowplow naming contest
You can now vote in the Chicago snowplow naming contest. There are 50 finalists that will be narrowed down to 6.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Voting is underway for Chicago's second annual "You Name A Snowplow" contest.

Voters can select up to six names from the list of 50 finalists released Monday.

Some of the finalists include names like Taylor Drift, Plowapalooza and Ernie Snowbanks.

The voting deadline is Feb. 2.

Visit ChicagoShovels.org to vote.

At the end of the contest, the Department of Streets and Sanitation will pick the top six names, and those names will represent one snowplow in each of the city's six snow districts, joining the named snowplow fleet announced earlier this year.

Due to a near-tie for sixth place, seven winning names were chosen for the first contest, including:

1. Mrs. O'Leary's Plow

2. Da Plow

3. Salter Payton

4. Sears Plower

5. Sleet Home Chicago

6. Holy Plow!

7. Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel

"We were thrilled with the Chicago pride and participation in the inaugural contest announced last year," DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard said. "The contest reminds residents of the hard work that goes into clearing snow and ice each year, while fostering community engagement citywide. We can't wait to see this year's submissions."

SEE MORE: Plows named in Chicago snowplow contest put on parade

