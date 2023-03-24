Plows named in Chicago snowplow contest put on parade

After the winning Chicago snowplow names were revealed, the city put the plows on parade Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After receiving thousands of ideas from residents, the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has just unveiled the names of seven of its snowplows.

It's all part of Chicago's inaugural "You Name a Snowplow" contest.

The creativity of these names is just snow impressive.

Here are the plows that received the most votes:

7. Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel

6. Holy Plow!

5. Sleet Home Chicago

4. Sears Plower

3. Salter Payton

2. Da Plow

1. Mrs. O'Leary's Plow

The seven winning snowplows were paraded Friday, at the city's salt shed, with the residents who submitted the winning names present.

"Very surreal to be here right now, I told my parents after I won, 'most people are naming kids; I'm naming a snowplow. So, that's where we're at right now," said Will Hager, who submitted the winning name.

The city maintains a fleet of 300 snowplows, which are responsible for plowing 9,400 lane miles of roadway.

Even though ABC7 Chicago reporter Christian Piekos didn't win the competition, he had some suggestions of his own, including Museum of Science and Plow, Brian Snowlacker and LollaPaPlowza.