Snow moves through Chicago area causing several spinouts, crashes on roadways

Snow made its way through the Chicago area early Saturday leading to several traffic accidents and spinouts on the roadways.

Snow made its way through the Chicago area early Saturday leading to several traffic accidents and spinouts on the roadways.

Snow made its way through the Chicago area early Saturday leading to several traffic accidents and spinouts on the roadways.

Snow made its way through the Chicago area early Saturday leading to several traffic accidents and spinouts on the roadways.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A burst of light snow blew in through the area early Saturday.

It lead to slick and dangerous driving conditions and several overnight traffic accidents.

Illinois State Police said they are investigating a serious accident on the Dan Ryan near 37th Street. Video showed multiple damaged cars blocking the roadway. A person was killed in that accident according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Also on the Dan Ryan, an SUV and a snow plow were involved in a serious crash near 47th Street. It's not yet clear if anyone was hurt in that crash..

In South Holland, at least eight cars were involved in a crash on the I-94 and I-294 Interchange. Video showed a trailer car and multiple vehicle piled up on the road. Several other cars flew of the roadway and down embankments.

The snow has ended. Most locations ended up with 1" to 2.5" inches of snow.