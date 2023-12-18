Chicago once again asking residents to name a snowplow

Snowplow naming contest now open, Department of Streets and Sanitation says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is once again holding its "You Name A Snowplow" contest.

Chicago residents are encouraged to submit innovative snowplow names at www.chicagoshovels.org by Jan. 12.

At the end of the contest, the Department of Streets and Sanitation will pick the top six names, and those names will represent one snowplow in each of the city's six snow districts, joining the named snowplow fleet announced earlier this year.

Due to a near-tie for sixth place, seven winning names were chosen for the first contest, including:

1. Mrs. O'Leary's Plow

2. Da Plow

3. Salter Payton

4. Sears Plower

5. Sleet Home Chicago

6. Holy Plow!

7. Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel

"We were thrilled with the Chicago pride and participation in the inaugural contest announced last year," DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard said. "The contest reminds residents of the hard work that goes into clearing snow and ice each year, while fostering community engagement citywide. We can't wait to see this year's submissions."

Like the first contest, this year's will have two phases, DSS said.

First, the city will gather names from the submissions, which are limited to one per person and 50 characters in length.

When the submission period closes on Jan. 12, or when the city receives 20,000 submissions, whichever comes first, DSS staff will choose 50 finalists.

In the second phase, which will begin on Jan. 22, residents may vote for up to six names of their choice by Feb. 2.

