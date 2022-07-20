Chicago speed camera ticket threshold once again in front of City Council; mayor might veto

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council will discuss a number of issues Wednesday, including a proposal to raise the threshold for speed camera tickets.However, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has expressed her disapproval of the measure.Speed tickets in Chicago is once again back on the City Council's agenda after being discussed for months.The issue has stalled in Council as aldermen consider whether or not to raise how fast drivers can go before getting a ticket.Right now, it's 6 miles per hour over the speed limit, but Alderman Anthony Beale has proposed raising that back to 10 miles per hour over the speed limit.Mayor Lightfoot has said raising speeds for drivers will only increase traffic-related crashes and deaths, while the alderman said residents are being hit with very expensive fines.The speed camera citations have generated $59 million in revenue for the city since being imposed in March of last year.The Finance Committee already approved the higher speed threshold, but the mayor has hinted at possibly vetoing the issue.