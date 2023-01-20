ABC7 Sports Overtime with Ryan Chiaverini and Mark Schanowski: January 20, 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mark Schanowski steps in for Dionne this week and talks with Ryan about the Bears' new president Kevin Warren. They talk about the upcoming NFL playoff weekend and you'll get the best tips from Sam Panayotovich.

Then Ryan and Mark talk Bulls. Their recent trip to Paris and if the team can start to make a second half run toward the playoffs. And Mark lets us in on his podcast with Stacey King, "Gimme the Hot Sauce."

We visit with Kenwood Academy Head Coach, Mike Irvin. He's part of the legendary Irvin basketball family that has been involved with Chicago high school basketball for decades and he has Kenwood as the number one team in the state.

Finally, Ryan and Mark are back with the best of Bear-ly Accurate.