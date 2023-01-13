ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: January 13, 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and today's Co-host, Kevin Bozeman, comedian and podcaster talk about the Bears and their new man at the top. Kevin Warren. The Bears now have the top pick in the draft and Ryan and Kevin talk about the implications.

Ryan and Kevin talk to ESPN Analyst Rob Ninkovich about the Tampa vs Dallas wild card game coming up on Monday Night Football on ABC7. They also talk with NESN's Sam Panayotovich who's got the best bets of the weekend.

We're just about a month away from Spring Training and Jesse Rogers stops by to talk baseball with Ryan and Kevin. The Cubs have added quite a few high-priced players and they will show them off this weekend at the Cubs Convention.

Kevin tells Ryan where you can see his latest comedy stand-up sessions.