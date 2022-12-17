ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: December 16, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bears take on the team with the best record in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles, this week at Soldier Field. Ryan and Dionne talk about the match up and if the Bears have a chance and what the next four weeks will look like as the season winds down.

Then, Ryan and Dionne talk to Sam Panayotovich about who to place your money on in the Bears-Eagles match up plus his other best bets. Jeff Meller is on hand for all the fantasy updates as the playoffs get under way this weekend.

Ryan and Dionne talk about North Central College as they go for a Division 3 title in football. And what's up with the Bulls. They also talk about how the team's season is quickly going the wrong way.

Finally, Ryan has his Bearly Accurate segment picking the winner of the Bears-Eagles game while invoking a Chicago legend.