Chicago police find weapons in stolen car pulled over on State Street; suspect in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said they discovered a cache of weapons in a stolen Jeep they were trying to pull over on State Street.Police said when they tried to stop the Jeep, it crashed into a police car at State and Lake in downtown, across from the Chicago Theater.A suspect ran from the car and was taken into custody a bit further down the block.Police said they found multiple weapons inside the Jeep.The suspect has not been named and it was not clear if anyone else was involved in the car theft, or when the car had been stolen. No one was injured.