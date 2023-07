CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police SWAT team responded to the Ogilvie Transportation Center in the 500 block of W. Madison after someone found shell casings inside.

Metra police said all inbound and outbound trains were halted as they investigated.

The shell casings were found on the 25th floor, according to Metra police.

SWAT searched the building at around 9:38 a.m. but found nothing, according to Chicago police.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.