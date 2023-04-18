Couple beaten, robbed during Chicago downtown chaos over weekend, helped by Good Samaritan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A couple visiting from North Carolina were roughed up, beaten and robbed during the downtown chaos this past weekend.

The incident was captured on cell phone video and shared with ABC7 by CWB Chicago. The video shows a huge crowd of young people beating up a young couple on Wabash between Michigan and Randolph.

Lenora Dennis said she came out of Macy's on Wabash just seconds before the mass of people started beating up on the couple. She said she tried to stop several police officers, but when they didn't stop she intervened herself.

"It was very random," said one of the victims in a Fox News interview. "All we were doing, we had just left Nordstrom, looking for somewhere to eat. They thought they were tough. They wanted to move out the way, just being stupid, young and dumb, trying to prove a point for nothing."

"Once I saw that there will be no external intervention, yeah, absolutely, I said I can't let him just get killed in front of my face. That's not the thing to do. So yeah, bad. I felt like it was that bad," Dennis said. "I'm just telling them, get out of that area. And as I was telling them that, the group came back around the corner and started fighting again. And so that's when I was like, this going to be an all-night ordeal if I don't get them out of there."

Dennis said she was finally able to get the young couple into her car and drove them herself to a police station to give a report. She even gave the couple some money to get by.

Two teenagers were shot in the chaos, and 15 were arrested. Dennis said she's lived in Chicago all her life and never witnessed anything like that. She said it was not a small crowd. As she put it, anyone who cares about Chicago needs to stop this and prevent it from happening again.