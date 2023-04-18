Chicago police outline steps to prevent unruly crowds downtown

Chicago police have outlined steps it is taking to prevent last weekends incidents with youth taking over streets downtown and near Millennium Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department has outlined steps it is taking to prevent incidents that occurred last weekend when young people swarmed downtown.

Two teenagers were shot and fifteen people were arrested., police said.

Monday night, CPD put out a lengthy statement saying the recklessness will not be tolerated downtown.

Video showed groups of young people jumping on cars, blocking traffic and getting into fights Saturday night in the Loop near Michigan Avenue.

All of that happening just one day after another teen was shot Friday night after a large gathering at 31st Street Beach.

These meet ups are often hyped up and circulated on social media.

The two nights of violence and mayhem during the warm weather leading to safety concerns and calls for action from city and community leaders along with businesses and residents.

"We have taken steps, and will take steps to address these teen trends. It's not the first time that we've addressed these issues, but our young people have an opportunity and a right to enjoy the entirety of our city, but they have to do it in a way that is respectful for people and property. And we did address that over the weekend, and we will continue to address it," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "The vast majority of young people that came downtown because it was a great weather and an opportunity to enjoy the city, that's absolutely entirely appropriate. There are a few that came with different intentions, and they have, and they will be dealt with."

She also tweeted, "We have made historic investments in city youth programming & supporting community-based organizations to create year-round safe spaces for our youth."

The incident raised concerns for Alderwoman Sophia King, whose ward covers that area.

"It was very serious and we have to hold youth accountable and responsible, but we also need to bring the city together because we do need to have activities for the youth,"

Chicago police sai in a statement in part, "We actively and continuously review open source social media and additional resources will be available to protect those who are visiting, living or working in the areas of large gatherings."

Those steps include:

-An increased police presence at large gatherings

-Monitoring all activity and police cameras

-Bag checks at beach entry points

-Working with youth and outreach workers

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson called the chaos unacceptable, but he is also asking people not to demonize youth.

The president and CEO of Chicago's Loop Alliance, which represents downtown businesses, also released a statement, saying in part, "We are saddened by the events that occurred in the Loop (Saturday) evening" and "we are prepared to work with all relevant partners and parties in response to when these trends are detected."

Full CPD statement on weekend unrest:

The Chicago Police Department's top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our residents and visitors, including our city's youth. The reckless, disruptive and violent behavior that was seen downtown this past weekend will not be tolerated. We encourage our young people to be safe and responsible as they enjoy their weekends, but anyone engaged in criminal activity will be arrested and held accountable.



We actively and continuously review open source social media and additional resources will be available to protect those who are visiting, living or working in the areas of large gatherings. Resources include an increased police and command staff presence at these gatherings citywide. Our Strategic Decision Support Centers (SDSCs) will also be monitoring all activity and police cameras to assist in the proactive reallocation of resources when necessary.



Additional security measures such as bag checks at beach entry points and the curfew for minors at Millennium Park will also be in place. CPD is also working closely with youth and outreach workers for when these gatherings occur.



We strongly encourage parents to accompany their teens or have them remain under the supervision of a responsible adult. We will continue working alongside our community organizations and leaders to provide safe spaces and alternatives for our youth across the city.

