Car does donuts outside ABC7 Chicago's State Street studio in the Loop: VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car started doing donuts right outside ABC7 Chicago's State Street studio on Monday evening.

ABC7 captured the chaotic scene around 10 p.m. as a car did donuts right in front of the Chicago Theatre near State and Lake streets in the Loop, bringing traffic to a standstill as a crowd of people watched nearby.

Video shows the tire marks left behind, all over the road.

ABC7 is trying to figure out if police are investigating.

Further information was not immediately available.