Chicago to pay $300K settlement to Marshall HS student dragged by police

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago will pay a $300,000 settlement to a student who was dragged down a flight of stairs by police at Marshall High School last year.

Dnigma Howard was also punched and hit with a stun gun. It all started with a confrontation over a cell phone.

Howard's lawyer says the settlement will help the teen move forward with her life.

Former student dragged by school officer urges CPS to cut ties with CPD
EMBED More News Videos

Howard said she is still suffering after she was beaten and dragged by police in her high school in 2019.



In a statement, attorney Andrew Stroth said, "Without cause or justification, Dnigma Howard was thrown down the stairs at Marshall High School and beaten by two Chicago police officers. While this settlement will help Dnigma move forward with her education and life, this case highlights why police officers should not be present in Chicago Public Schools."

Howard was a 16-year-old student at Marshall Metropolitan High School when she said she was caught using her cell phone in class and was asked to leave. When she refused, she said a Chicago police officer forced her out by grabbing her. She said two officers then dragged her down the stairs.

RELATED: Video shows CPD officers dragging, punching, using stun gun on Marshall HS student
EMBED More News Videos

New video shows Chicago police officers dragging a 16-year-old Marshall High School student down a flight of stairs, punching her, and using a stun gun on her.



Howard was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, but the charges were later dropped.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopeast garfield parkhigh schoolchicago public schoolsstudent safetychicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st COVID-19 vaccines in Chicago to be administered Tuesday
Will a COVID vaccine prevent you from infecting others?
Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Vaccine arrival delayed at suburban hospital
Carol of the light up toilets
Man seen on video shooting rife on Metra platform turns self in
Murder suspect escapes from prisoner van in Gary
Show More
FDA posts positive analysis of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Mission marijuana dispensary opening in Calumet City
1st COVID vaccines arrive in Illinois
5 top questions about Pfizer's COVID vaccine, answered
Jennifer Lopez to headline 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
More TOP STORIES News