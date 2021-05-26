rollover crash

Kennedy Expressway blocked after FedEx truck rolls over, scattering packages

Illinois State Police say truck likely driving too fast for wet conditions
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Kennedy blocked after FedEx truck rolls over, scattering packages

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A FedEx semitrailer rolled over on the Kennedy Expressway early Wednesday morning, scattering packages across the road and blocking traffic, Illinois State Police said.

All southbound lanes of the Kennedy were closed at Division Street about 2:15 a.m., after the crash occurred, police said. Soggy packages could be seen on the expressway, as rain covered the Chicago area throughout the morning.

The crash is expected to affect traffic for several hours, while crews work to clean up the scene, police said. As a result, the reversible lanes on the Kennedy Expressway are now open to southbound traffic to ease congestion.

CHECK TRAFFIC WITH ABC 7 CHICAGO

The driver of the FedEx truck suffered minor injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but it appears the driver was traveling too fast for wet conditions, police said.

Traffic was still affected later Wednesday morning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagowest townfedexrollover crashroad closure
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROLLOVER CRASH
South Side rollover crash leaves man, 3 kids seriously hurt
Good Samaritans help family of 5 after rollover accident
Tiger Woods out of hospital, recovering at home after crash
Tiger Woods does not remember crash, sheriff says
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News