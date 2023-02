Chicago traffic: Rollover crash on outbound I-90 snarls traffic on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rollover crash on the outbound Kennedy Expressway snarled Chicago traffic during the Tuesday afternoon rush hour.

The two right lanes of I-90 were blocked by the overturned vehicle at Sayre Avenue on the city's Northwest Side.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

Traffic was backed up to Montrose Avenue before the crash was cleared shortly after 4 p.m. Drivers should expect residual delays.

