Chicago weather: Lake-effect snow burst, cold temperatures snarl traffic in south suburbs, near IN border

Illinois State Police respond to numerous crashes on Interstates 57, 94, 80, Route 394
By
Snow burst, cold temps snarl Chicago-area traffic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A burst of lake-effect snow and cold temperatures Thursday morning created Chicago-area traffic issues.

Snow moved through the area early Thursday and was expected to shift east throughout the morning, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Greg Dutra said.

As a result of the snow and cold temperatures, icy conditions were present on Chicago-area roadways, especially those south of the city and near the Indiana border.

Illinois State Police said they responded to weather-related crashes on Interstates 57, 94 and 80 and Route 394 Thursday morning, and the incidents were well into the double digits as of 5:30 a.m.

A crash at 394 near Route 30 caused about a 2-mile backup.

Some vehicles ended up in ditches off the roadways, as well, resulting in a large Illinois Department of Transportation and ISP response.

The crashes slowed traffic but did not cause any closures.
