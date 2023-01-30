Chicago weather: Commuters bundle up as bitter cold moves in Monday

Fridid weather has moved into the Chicago area and commuters are bunlding up to deal the bitter cold.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago area commuters are bundling up as frigid temperatures have moved into the area.

Temperatures Monday morning were in the teens, with wind chills in the single digits, so dressing in layers is key.

Chicago warming centers available at 6 locations across city

Any person in Chicago who needs to get out of the cold can find a warm place to go.

When the temperatures are at 32 degrees or below, warming areas are available at the city's six community service centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for areas south of Chicago. Light snow and flurries are expected to continue across the area, with some freezing drizzle possibly mixed in with some light snow.

