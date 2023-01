I-90 crash: I-39/90 shut down in both directions after multi-vehicle collision in Rock County

A multi-vehicle crash on I-90 between Janesville and Beloit has shut down the roadway in both directions, officials say.

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WLS) -- A multi-vehicle crash near the Illinois-Wisconsin border has shut down the roadway Friday afternoon.

Both directions of I-39/90 in between Janesville and Beloit have been shut down, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area while first responders assist drivers, investigate the crash and work to clear the roadway.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.