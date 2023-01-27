I-94 closed near IL/WI border due to crash involving as many as 20 vehicles, ISP says

A crash involving up to 70 vehicle has closed down I-94 at Russell Road Friday.

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A crash involving as many as 20 vehicles has closed down I-94 on the Tri-State tollways at Russell Road near Kenosha Friday.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a 15-70 car crash just across the Illinois/Wisconsin border around 1:45 p.m., according to preliminary information for Illinois State Police.

Several semi-trucks and cars have been involved amid slippery conditions at the time of the accidents.

Traffic is being diverted off I-94 at Route 173 and Russell Road, ISP said.

Wisconsin State Police are leading the investigation and ISP are assisting in traffic control.

Many of the damaged vehicles have been towed away.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

