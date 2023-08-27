Chicago Triathlon 2023: Swim portion canceled due to possible dangerous conditions

The Chicago Triathlon course has changed after organizers canceled the swim portion due to possible dangerous conditions in Lake Michigan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 40th Chicago Triathlon began Sunday morning, but the swimming portion was canceled due to unfavorable conditions.

A Beach Hazard statement is in effect until 3 p.m. for Lake, northern Cook and central Cook counties due to waves up to 6 feet and dangerous currents, the National Weather Service said.

Chicago Triathlon organizers canceled the swim portion of Sunday's event before 5 a.m., saying participants can instead compete in a duathlon, or run-bike-run, option.

Several people have been rescued from Lake Michigan over the last few days.

The international distance participants began about 6 a.m., with the sprint distance participants starting at 8:10 a.m.

Waves of runners are being released in time trial format from the original Swim Start area, proceeding north to cover the 0.75 miles. Athletes will then complete their respective sprint and international distance bike and run courses, organizers said.

Thousands of endurance athletes from across the globe are along the lakefront for this year's Chicago Triathlon.

Organizers said 8,000 people are participating this year, ranging in age from 7 to 86.

They are representing 44 states and 23 countries.

Before the swim portion was canceled, the international triathlon was set to be a 0.93-mile swim, 24.8-mile bike ride and 6.2-mile run.

One seasoned triathlete gave her advice for those doing this for the first time.

"In general, I just tell people have fun, and that would be today, despite how we might feel about the swim being canceled. Smile in that run up to the transition. I tell people to smile the whole time and that energy will just infect you and take you through the race," Kelly Dues said.

There's also a post-race party everyone is looking forward to.

Some road closures are in effect for the competition.