Chicago Triathlon brings 1,000s to Windy City for weekend competition

Around 5,200 athletes are taking to Chicago to complete the 2022 Life Time Chicago Triathlon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the most recognized endurance races in the world is going on this weekend in Chicago.

The Life Time Chicago Triathlon continues Sunday as athletes swim, bike and run their way through the Windy City.

Competitors will be facing nearly a mile-long swim and a 24-mile bike ride, capped off by another 6-mile run.

The course took last year's winner around two hours to finish.

The Chicago triathlon always brings out athletes from all over the world.

There are more than 5,200 athletes from 44 states and 14 countries, organizers said.

There is quite a wide range of ages, too, with people from 6 to 89 years old competing.

There are even 800 first-timers competing in the event over the weekend, and one triathlete had some words of wisdom to pass along.

"You are worthy," said triathlete Deana Nyenhuis. "You're capable of so much more than you know, just keep going."

Sunday's leg of the triathlon is set to begin around 6 a.m.