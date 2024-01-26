WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

CTA job fair taking place Friday on West Side

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, January 26, 2024 12:47PM
CTA job fair taking place Friday on West Side
There will be an opportunity to learn more about CTA jobs Friday at a fair at Malcolm X College on Chicago's West Side.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority is hosting a job fair Friday on Chicago's West Side.

It's part of the process to become a rail operator.

The CTA hopes to have 200 new rail operators in training by the end of this year.

The fair will focus on hiring rail flaggers.

RELATED: Chicago wedding: Couple who met waiting for CTA bus 1st to be married this year in Cook County

Registration is required. The fair is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Malcolm X College, located at 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.

Visit www.transitchicago.com/careers for more information.

The CTA provided nearly 380 million rides in 2023, which was an increase of nearly 36 million rides over the previous year.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW