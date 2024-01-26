CTA job fair taking place Friday on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority is hosting a job fair Friday on Chicago's West Side.

It's part of the process to become a rail operator.

The CTA hopes to have 200 new rail operators in training by the end of this year.

The fair will focus on hiring rail flaggers.

Registration is required. The fair is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Malcolm X College, located at 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.

Visit www.transitchicago.com/careers for more information.

The CTA provided nearly 380 million rides in 2023, which was an increase of nearly 36 million rides over the previous year.