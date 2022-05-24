stabbing

Man dies after downtown CTA Blue Line stabbing between Clinton, LaSalle stops: Chicago police

Man, in his 40s, stumbled off train along border of South Loop, Loop
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A passenger was stabbed Monday night on a CTA Blue Line train, and he has died, Chicago police said.

CPD said that victim came stumbling out of a train car at the Blue Line stop at LaSalle Street and Ida B. Wells Drive along the border of the Loop and the South Loop sometime after 10:30 p.m.

The victim, a man in his 40s who has not yet been publicly identified, got on a northbound CTA Blue Line train at the Clinton stop.

The stabbing occurred, somewhere between there and the LaSalle stop, where the victim was found with a stab wound to the chest.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he died.

Chicago police said they don't have a motive to what may have led to the stabbing.

CTA-related crime is up 40% this year compared to last.

In March, CTA officials said they would add more security on trains and buses, but they have yet to be fully deployed.

There is no one in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

CTA said there were some service delays during the incident, but service has since resumed.

CTA officials also said they would provide any relevant security camera footage to police.

