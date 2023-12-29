Chicago homicides see 13% decrease in 2023, crime data shows

Violence in Chicago saw a dramatic decrease this year. Some organizations are working hard to make sure that trend continues in 2024.

Just five years ago, Cedric Hawkins was walking out of prison, looking to change his life. He did, by becoming a manager and outreach leader at Chicago CRED, an anti-violence organization.

"I was one of the individuals that was helping to push violence," Hawkins said. "It brings tears to my eyes, because you it's not like this work on safe at all, but is so effective."

Non-fatal shootings also saw a major decline, down 16% in 2023 compared to 2022.

He now helps guide other high-risk people through the program and helps them to choose peace over violence.

Homicides in the city showed double digit declines for the second year in a row, according to Chicago's violence reduction dashboard. They are down nearly 13% this year compared to last year.

Hawkins credits some of that success to Chicago CRED's ability to make peace agreements with gang members.

Other organizations, like the Metropolitan Peace Initiatives, say their progress comes from collaboration.

"A coalition of local providers that all meet every other Wednesday, for the last six years, to agree on how we're going to standardize the work," said Vaughn Bryant, Metropolitan Peace Initiatives Executive Director.

Bryant said the organization funds 15 partners to work in 27 different neighborhoods across Chicago. Their meetings often consist of how to supply the right resources.

"Are people, you know, getting educated?" Bryant said. "Are they getting more skilled? Are they getting jobs?"

But while there's progress being made, Bryant and Hawkins agree there's still a lot of work to do heading into the new year.

"Chicago hasn't had under 400 murders since the 1960s," Hawkins said.

While the work is at times dangerous, he remains determined.

"I just love it," Hawkins said. "This is like professional empowerment."

