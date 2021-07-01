Chicago violence: CPD supt. to give Fourth of July strategy as June crime numbers expected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is expected Thursday to talk about his plan to try to prevent gun violence this holiday weekend.Brown's press conference will come on the heels of a triple shooting in Roseland early Thursday morning in which one of the victims was a little girl.A 40-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman were outside on their porch when someone stepped out of a white Nissan and fired a gun multiple times before getting back in the car and fleeing south, Chicago police said.The 40-year-old woman suffered one gunshot wound to the torso, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center and later died. The 30-year-old suffered a graze wound to the torso and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.One of the bullets entered the house and hit an 8-year-old girl in the arm. The child is in good condition at Roseland Hospital, CPD said.No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.On Wednesday night,near Millard Avenue and Cermak Road in a drive-by just before 8:20 p.m. No one is in custody.Brown's Thursday press conferences also comes as theFriday to get answers about police strategy.A group of aldermen said they want to avoid violence this Fourth of July weekend, following two straight weekends with mass shootings.One alderman said previously detailed plans are not sufficient."We want to hear additional plans, so if he had to repeat them, repeat them," 6th Ward Alderman Rod Sawyer said. "If you have to put them in crayon, put them in crayon, but give us the plan; make us feel safe."Brown has not committed to attending the meeting Friday.In a statement, Mayor Lori Lighfoot said it's unfortunate violence is being used as a political wedge issue, but she looks forward to briefing aldermen again Friday.Meanwhile, CPD will release new crime numbers Thursday morning.