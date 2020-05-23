CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department announces the results of a weeklong operation to combat violence on the city's west side.
Deputy Chief Ernest Cato will discuss how the department worked to remove violent criminals, illegal drugs and guns from the streets, according to a media advisory.
Cato is speaking at the 11th District/Area 4 headquarters, 3151 W. Harrison.
Chicago Police Department discusses weeklong operation to combat West Side violence
CHICAGO VIOLENCE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More