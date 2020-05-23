chicago violence

Chicago Police Department discusses weeklong operation to combat West Side violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department announces the results of a weeklong operation to combat violence on the city's west side.

Deputy Chief Ernest Cato will discuss how the department worked to remove violent criminals, illegal drugs and guns from the streets, according to a media advisory.

Cato is speaking at the 11th District/Area 4 headquarters, 3151 W. Harrison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogang violencegun violencechicago violence
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO VIOLENCE
Car hits CTA bus after shots fired in Woodlawn: CPD
CPD, city officials announce Memorial Day safety plan
Boy, 13, struck by stray bullet inside Washington Park home: police
14 shot - 5 fatally - Thursday in Chicago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect near Chicago area
CPD, city officials announce Memorial Day traffic plans
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 107K
Child among two shot inside Berwyn home
What to know before heading to Lake Geneva beaches
Kitten born with two faces named Biscuits and Gravy
Show More
What to know about Illinois' 107K COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 pandemic causes needle exchange programs to cut back: BGA
2 fall from Highland Park bluff onto beach below
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, chance of storms Saturday
Car hits CTA bus after shots fired in Woodlawn: CPD
More TOP STORIES News