Soaking rains, thunderstorms move through south suburbs, NW Indiana | LIVE RADAR

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A line of storms bringing drenching rain overnight are moving through Chicago's south suburbs and Northwest Indiana.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Kankakee County in Illinois and Jasper, Newton, Porter and Lake counties in Indiana expired at11 p.m.

A line of strong storms are bringing some severe threat and a heavy drenching to the south suburbs and northwest Indiana overnight Friday into Saturday.



A Flood Advisory is in effect for all of the above counties until 2:30 a.m.

Damaging winds, large hail and brief tornadoes are all possible Friday evening, ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott said. Scattered thunderstorms are already developing south of the Kankakee River Valley, and could become strong to marginally severe. Lightning and soaking downpours are the main hazards of these storms, but gusty winds, small hail and even a brief tornado or two are possible.

But most likely threat is flooding as drenching rains fall overnight.

Morning thunderstorms slow and snarl morning rush, flash flood watch issued



A Flash Flood Watch was issued as a wave of thunderstorms rolled through the Chicago area during the morning rush Friday, tying up traffic with standing water and spin-outs.

Heavy water was reported on the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 and Interstate 94 near Cline and Kennedy Avenues Friday after a night of storms.



High water was reported in the westbound lanes of interstates 80 and 94 near Cline and Kennedy, on the Stevenson Expressway near Pulaski, Interstate 355 near the Stevenson, the Ida B. Wells Drive under the Old Post Office and the Hubbard Street tunnel.
"Roads are slick," Illinois State Police spokeswoman Delila Garcia said Friday morning. "Be careful to not brake suddenly, as this may cause hydroplaning and loss of control."

The National Weather Service issued the flood watch after about an inch and a half of rain fell overnight at O'Hare International Airport. Showers were expected to continue during the day and for the next few days, with another round of thunderstorms possible Sunday morning.

The Flash Flood Watch includes portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, Kane, Kendall, Lee and Will counties. It expires Saturday morning.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Little Calumet River at Munster (Hohman Avenue) until Saturday evening. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday to a crest of 13.5 feet Friday evening, NWS said. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon.

Semi jackknifed on I-294



Park of the Kennedy Expressway was closed down Friday morning after a semi-truck jackknifed on the southbound lanes.

The semi apparently lost control and struck a wall just after 5:30 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

Flooding was reported on the expressways after heavy rain fell Thursday night throughout the Chicago area.



The right lane of I-294, just south of I-290, was partially blocked for a short period but all lanes have since been reopened, ISP said.

Officials said the crash was weather-related.

The Sun-Times Media report contributed to this article.
