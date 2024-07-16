Additional $5M secured for West Side residents impacted by last summer's flooding: Mayor Johnson

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kids at Hope Excel Academy summer camp and school make to most of nearby green space.

While Chrystal Kyles, the owner of the nonprofit school, which focuses on trauma-informed learning, is eager to return, the rest of the building to use for the student one year after flooding caused the roof to collapse.

Kyles said she has had to turn away families without the space.

"I just try to be numb, so I won't be in pain, and just trying to make sure we are doing the best that we can with what we got with who we can work with," Kyles said.

Kyles says she is still waiting for a Small Business Administration loan and has had to slow repairs without help from programs available for residential buildings.

On Tuesday, Mayor Brandon Johnson announced more for help residents, mainly seniors, impacted by last summer's floods.

"We know that there is still much work to be done, that is why I'm proud to announce today, my administration, the Department of Housing, that we have secured an additional $5 million for the flood assistance repair program," Johnson said.

"This program is a vital step in ensuring our residents, especially our seniors, can live safely and comfortably in their homes," said Lissette Castañeda with the Chicago Department of Housing.

The program is expected to help 200 residents while the Westside Long Term Recovery Group continues to collect the names of residents who need remediation and renovation. Their current list has 400 homeowners who need help.

"I thank you for what you've done, but we need more done at my house and some of the others," said resident Mary Crump.

"It's needed. It's well past needed, but I'm just glad we are able to start somewhere," said Princess Shaw with the Westside Long Term Recovery Group.

ABC7 visited some residents earlier this month, who have mold growing after last summer's flooding.

Residents do not need to apply for the new city funds as the city is working with local organizations to connect with seniors.

While those who get help will appreciate the assistance, there are more residents and businesses trying to move forward.