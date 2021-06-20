severe weather

Severe weather threat expected to bring strong storms, heavy rain Father's Day

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LIVE RADAR: Severe weather, strong storms expected Father's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is under an enhanced risk for severe weather for Father's Day.

Sunday is expected to be an AccuWeather Alert day as strong storms move into the Chicago area. The severe storms are expected to be in two rounds, according to ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Tracy Butler.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.



The afternoon and evening are expected to be impacted with the earliest isolated storms arriving around 1 p.m., Butler said. However, the enhanced risk for numerous severe storms is expected to occur mid-to-late afternoon, Butler said.

There is also expected to be a third round of storms between 8 p.m. and midnight as the severe threat continues.

The first round of storms are predicted to impact the north and west part of Chicago.

ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Phil Schwarz said the storms will bring strong winds, heavy rain, large hail and there is also a possible chance for tornadoes.
Storms overnight Thursday into Friday also brought high winds, heavy rain and lightning to the Chicago area.

The storms began crossing the Wisconsin state line about 4 a.m. Friday, and it appeared to be quite the light show in Lake and McHenry counties. The storms progressed across the area and moved through Chicago by about 8 a.m., Butler said.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for Lake Geneva, Walworth and Kenosha Counties in Wisconsin until 4 a.m.
On Sheridan Road in Evanston, a tree fell across the road about 4:45 a.m., and heavy rain appeared to make roads slick and create standing water.
The greatest threat with any storms that develop will be strong, damaging winds, though there is also the possibility for large hail and heavy rain.



Winds between 40 and 50 mph were recorded in the Chicago suburbs, Butler said.

Over 17,000 people were without power at about 6 a.m., as the storms swept through, ComEd said.

But the rain is especially needed in the northern suburbs. Lake and McHenry counties are currently in an "extreme" drought - the worst since 2012.
