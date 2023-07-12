Chicago weather: Storms bringing heavy rain, with Flood Warning in effect in parts of area | Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another round of potentially severe weather and heavy rain is moving through the Chicago area Wednesday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Cook, DuPage and will counties in illinois and Lake County in Indiana until 7 p.m.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Cook DeKalb, Kendall and Will counties until 7:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service warns storms could produce a rate of one to two inches of rain per hour at times. The NWS says the ground is also already saturated from recent heavy rainfall.

The rain comes just as some people were recovering from flooded basements and roads from storms last week.

Om Tuesday afternoon, high winds and trees caved to the storm in areas like Garfield Ridge, crashing onto front lawns, and in a few spots, completely swallowing parked cars.

Expressways across the area haven't gotten much relief either, causing a backup Tuesday on I-57 near 99th Street.