Chicago weather forecast: Snow storm expected to bring several inches of snow in parts of area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is not done with snow, with a winter storm in the forecast for Friday that could bring several inches of snowfall accumulation in places.

ABC7 Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said precipitation is expected to begin Friday morning and may be lighter to start.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winer Storm Watch for most of the Chicago area, excluding Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois. The alert takes effect at 6 a.m. and will continue until 11 p.m.

For much of the area, it may start as rain before transitioning over to snow around midday, with potential for heavy snow during the evening commute.

The track of the storm remains uncertain. Some areas may get mostly rain and end up with only one or two inches of snow. Other areas could see around three to six inches of heavy, wet snow.

The winter storm will impact travel on Friday, with wet slick roads and high winds.

Chicago saw only 3.7 inches of snow last February, well below the average February of 10.7 inches.