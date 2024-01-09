Chicago weather forecast: Winter snow storm moving through Chicago area | Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter storm is bringing a mix of wet, sloppy snow on the Chicago area, making roads slick for the morning commute.[br /][br /]The snow is forecast to continue falling though the morning, diminishing at times and making for slick road conditions. ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says between one to four inches of snow is expected to accumulate from the first round.[br /][Ads /][br /][center][h3][url HREF="https://abc7chicago.com/watch/live/11064984/" TARGET="" REL=""]ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch[/url][/h3][/center][br /][br /]A second round will move into the area late Tuesday morning, bringing a mix of rain and snow, with some areas getting mostly snow.[br /][br /]For the second round of snow, one to three inches of snow is expected to accumulate in and around the city and south of the city, Butler said.[br /][br /]Areas to the west are forecast to get an additional three to five inches of snow, with area to the far west getting between five to eight inches of snow.[br /][br /]The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning effect for Boone, DeKalb, Kane, Lake, LaSalle and McHenry counties, which is in effect until midnight.[br /][br /][Ads /][br /][h3][url HREF="https://abc7chicago.com/school-closings-chicago-tomorrow-cps-closing/276770/" TARGET="" REL=""]SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See full list of Chicago area school closures[/url][/h3][br /]A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central and southern Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois until noon Tuesday. The advisory will be in effect until midnight for northern Cook and DuPage counties.[br /]In northwest Indiana, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lake and porter counties until noon CST, for Benton, Jasper and Newton counties until 9 a.m. CST and LaPorte and Starke counties until 6 a.m. CST.[br /][br /]The city of Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed more than 200 salt spreaders to clear the streets, focusing on the main arterial streets and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.[br /][br /]As of 4:32 a.m., O'Hare Airport reported 77 flight cancellations with average delays of 21 minutes. At Midway, there were 28 flight cancellations, with delays averaging less than 15 minutes.[br /][br /][Ads /][br /][media ID="14299974[br /]" /][br /]In west suburban Hinsdale, salt trucks were out and conditions were slippery on streets. Signs were also getting covered by the snow, making it difficult to see where you're going.[br /][br /]Over in Lisle and the Downers Grove areas, video showed heavy, accumulating snow falling there.[br /][br /][h2][url HREF="https://abc7chicago.com/weather/alerts/" TARGET="" REL=""]Weather Alerts[/url] [url HREF="https://abc7chicago.com/weather/doppler/chicago-area-weather-radar/" TARGET="" REL=""]Live Doppler Radar[/url][/h2] [h3][url HREF="https://abc7chicago.com/weather/doppler/chicago---cook-county-live-weather-radar/" TARGET="" REL=""]Cook County Radar[/url] [url HREF="https://abc7chicago.com/weather/doppler/dupage-county-live-weather-radar/" TARGET="" REL=""]DuPage County Radar[/url] [url HREF="https://abc7chicago.com/weather/doppler/will-county-live-weather-radar/" TARGET="" REL=""]Will County Radar[/url] [url HREF="https://abc7chicago.com/weather/doppler/lake-county-weather-radar-live/" TARGET="" REL=""]Lake County Radar (IL)[/url] [url HREF="https://abc7chicago.com/weather/doppler/kane-county-weather-radar-live/" TARGET="" REL=""]Kane County Radar[/url] [url HREF="https://abc7chicago.com/weather/doppler/northwest-indiana-weather-radar-live/" TARGET="" REL=""]Northwest Indiana Radar[/url][/h3][br /][newsletter ID="weather" /]