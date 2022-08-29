Chicago weather: Area under enhanced risk for severe storms Monday

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area has an enhanced risk for severe storms Monday afternoon.

The morning is expected to be warm and quiet with a few storms possible, , ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

Storms are expected to develop between 1-9 p.m. Some of those storms could become severe, which could bring damaging winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

The National Weather Service has most of the Chicago area under an enhanced risk for severe storms, which means numerous severe storms are possible.

Monday will be a warm day, with highs around 89. Tuesday will by sunny, breezy and cooler, with highs in the low 80s.