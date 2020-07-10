severe weather

Chicago Weather: Storms down trees, power lines in Kane, Lake counties

Libertyville, Elgin ComEd customers without power
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms and gusty winds knocked down trees and power lines throughout the Chicago area Thursday.

Elgin and Libertyville in Kane and Lake counties got some of the worst of the damage. ComEd reported more than 10,000 customers were without power Friday morning. The energy company had already restored power for over 23,000.

Thursday was deemed an AccuWeather alert day due to the threat of severe weather.

Isolated storms were expected later Thursday morning and in the early afternoon, but severe storms were predicted in the later afternoon and evening.

The greatest risk was for gusty winds and some large hail, ABC 7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said.
