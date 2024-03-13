WATCH LIVE

Chicago weather forecast includes slight risk of severe storms Thursday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, March 13, 2024 7:26PM
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago meteorologists have put out an AccuWeather alert for Thursday due to a slight risk of severe weather.

Greg Dutra said a morning round of strong to severe storms is possible along and south of Interstate 80, with possible gusty winds and large hail.

After the storms, cloudiness and some scattered rain showers are possible, Dutra said.

Much of the Chicago area is under a 2% tornado risk Thursday and a Level 1 severe risk.

Rain is likely to continue into early Friday morning, Tracy Butler said.

Saturday should be dry and sunny for Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parade.

